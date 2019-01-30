Odometer fraud on the rise in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The number of cars having their odometers tampered with are rising in Alabama. Odometer fraud is when someone rolls the number back on the odometer to show less mile than what is actually on the car.
According to CarFax, odometer fraud in Alabama went up from 12,627 cars to 14,411 cars between 2017 and 2018.
Chris Basso with CarFax says one reason the number is rising is because cars these day have digital odometers, saying it only takes one minute for someone to roll the odometer number back.
“Something like that can be done in a blink of an eye, pushing the value up artificially by $4,000 and scamming somebody out of their hard earned money,” said Basso.
Here’s how you can protect yourself from odometer fraud. CarFax suggest that you first, examine the car yourself and ask the seller questions about the condition of the car. You should also take the car to a mechanic, they’re more likely to notice things you wouldn’t be able to. They can also answer questions about certain parts appearing more worn down than what the mileage suggest they should be.
Basso also says that there are two specific cars you should avoid buying like, “vehicles that are 10 years old," or “off-lease vehicles that people lease and go well above the mileage allotment.”
CarFax also has a website that you can use to determine if odometer fraud has been reported on your car. If your car’s odometer has been tampered with, you’re advised to call the Attorney General’s Office.
