HAPPENING NOW: Standoff on I-10 with armed man in an 18-wheeler

All lanes are blocked on I-10 right now, causing traffic delays along Highway 90 across the Coast. Shortly after authorities stopped the truck, Mississippi Highway Patrol closed I-10 in both directions from Highway 57 to Gautier-Vancleave Road. State troopers and local law enforcement are detouring drivers off the interstate at Highway 57, Gautier-Vancleave Road, Highway 63, and Highway 613 in the westbound lanes. Anyone traveling in that area is advised to take another route.