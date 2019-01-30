HAPPENING NOW: Standoff on I-10 with armed man in an 18-wheeler

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A standoff between the armed driver of an 18-wheeler and authorities has traffic at a standstill on I-10.
The situation began shortly after 9 a.m Wednesday when authorities in Alabama gave chase to an 18-wheeler. That chase continued into Mississippi, coming to an end at mile marker 61 just east of the Gautier Vancleave Road exit.
Officers from multiple agencies have the 18-wheeler surrounded. Police say they know he is armed with a machete but it’s unclear if the driver has any other weapons on him.
All lanes are blocked on I-10 right now, causing traffic delays along Highway 90 across the Coast. Shortly after authorities stopped the truck, Mississippi Highway Patrol closed I-10 in both directions from Highway 57 to Gautier-Vancleave Road. State troopers and local law enforcement are detouring drivers off the interstate at Highway 57, Gautier-Vancleave Road, Highway 63, and Highway 613 in the westbound lanes. Anyone traveling in that area is advised to take another route.
MHP spokesperson Chase Elkins said the situation is very dangerous. SWAT team and ATF teams are reportedly on the scene and two of the truck’s tires have been shot out, according to eyewitnesses.
Authorities tell us the chase began in Alabama but they haven’t said why officers began pursuing the 18-wheeler. Since this is an ongoing situation, details are limited at this time. We will continue to follow this developing story and update it as new information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.