DeKalb County man charged with trying to kill neighbor, but gun didn’t fire

DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - An incident on Sunday has led to a DeKalb County man being charged with attempted murder.
The incident occurred in the High Point Community of Sand Mountain. Investigators said Michael Hardeman, 30, reportedly pointed a firearm at his neighbor and pulled the trigger, but the weapon failed to discharge.
Before attempting to fire his weapon, Hardeman swung a hammer, narrowly missing the man, according to investigators. They said after the firearm failed to discharge, Hardeman allegedly loaded another round of ammunition and fired a shot in his neighbor’s direction.
According to the sheriff’s office, the two neighbors were reportedly in a dispute over a property line.
Hardeman was arrested at the scene and held in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a charge of obstructing governmental operations until the attempted murder charges were filed Monday.
“Acts of violence such as this will not be tolerated. It’s a blessing that no one was seriously injured, but that was certainly the intent of the suspect," DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said in a news release.
“I’d like to commend our deputies for acting in a quick and professional manner in this incident,” said Welden. “I’d also like to thank the Henagar Police Department for responding so quickly to back our guys up.”
