Jackson County Community Corrections fire ruled arson

SCOTTSBORO, AL (WAFF) - The state fire marshal says a fire that gutted the Jackson County Community Corrections office was the result of arson.
The fire was set on the morning of July 31, 2018. While it caused extensive damage to the building no one was hurt.
The facility is located in Scottsboro and works with the Jackson County court system for drug testing and supervision.
The Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office is asking that anyone with information regarding the case call the Alabama Arson Hotline at 1-800-654-0775.
