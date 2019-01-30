Clear and cold tonight; warmer temps to follow

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Temperatures fall into the teens again by Thursday morning before some more mild air returns to the area.
Highs on Thursday will be in the middle 40s with more sunshine. Rain showers return to the forecast by Friday with seasonal highs in the middle 50s. The weekend looks pretty warm for now with highs in the 50s and 60s. Isolated showers are possible both days.
Rain showers and even some isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Monday with highs in the 60s. The temperature trend will stay mild for most of next week before we fall back into the 40s by Thursday.
