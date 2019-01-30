3 charged with robbery and assault in Florence

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Florence police arrested 3 men and are looking for another after an assault and robbery caused physical injury to a victim on January 23.
Investigators say, Chance Ellis, Bradley Murawski, Daylen Murphy, and Lukas Liparote physically assaulted a victim inside a residence on S. Spurr Street in Florence causing physical injury to the victim.
The suspects had a handgun but it was not used to cause injury to the victim. During the assault the victim had property taking.
Chance Ellis, Bradley Murawski, and Daylen Murphy have been charged with robbery and assault. They are currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $51,000 bond.
Investigators say Lukas Liparote has warrants for his arrest for robbery and assault. He is asked to turn himself in to the nearest law enforcement agency. If anyone knows his location they are asked to contact the Florence Police Department.
