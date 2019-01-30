Cecil Ashburn Drive contractors making headway

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Cecil Ashburn Drive is three weeks into construction, and the contractor has made tremendous progress on the site, according to the city of Huntsville.
Workers have been steadily working 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, weather permitting. The contractor is currently ahead of schedule, the city posted on the roadwork page for the project.
The contractor has prepped or cleared 80% of the project site of trees and other debris and has begun debris shredding operations.
Four drill rigs are mobilized to perform blasting operations, and seven excavators will move the excavated material and debris. Work has also begun on expanding the Land Trust Parking area.
The contractor has completed approximately 500 feet of blasting for the center heading west and will begin additional blasting operations going east this week.
“The blasting has gone exceptionally well and the blasts are strategically targeted. The largest blast of the Cecil Ashburn project has occurred. About 800 feet of storm drain is installed on the east side of the project near Old Big Cove,” the city stated in the latest update.
The project is expected to be fully complete by May 2020. The contractor, Carcel & G Construction, will restore two lanes of travel (one lane in each direction) within 10-12 months. Project completion anticipated to extend an additional 8-10 months.
