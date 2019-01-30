Atlanta shuts down city for winter storm that never comes

ATLANTA (Gray News) – Let’s face it, Atlanta’s forte isn’t winter weather.
Not driving in it. Not forecasting it.
Five years ago, Atlanta’s “Snowmageddon” 2014 was mocked on “Saturday Night Live” after two inches of snow stranded thousands of motorists.
The interstates of the city looked like a scene from a zombie apocalypse.
This week, with the nation watching the city’s response ahead of the Super Bowl, Atlanta stepped up to the plate, ready to show everyone it was up to the challenge of another two-inch snowfall.
State and local governments shut down offices, school districts canceled classes and an anxious city awaited Mother Nature’s fury.
“Snowpocalypse 2019” never came.
Some areas received a light dusting. In others, it just rained, but even that stopped in most areas around midday. Later, the sun came out.
This time, local residents did the mocking.
“Happy ‘snow’ Day in Atlanta!! Get out there and enjoy it!! Lol!!!!” tweeted Oakcliff Elementary School Principal Delores Paschall. “Got up early so I could make a snowman!”
Geryn Harris tweeted her picture of a sun-filled sky.
“Atlanta: closes everything for snow storm. Also Atlanta currently.”
And Jessica Hartley piled on with her picture of a perfectly dry city street.
“A much-heralded winter storm left a coating of winter weather disappointment in Florence overnight, covering roads with nearly 0.0 inches of snow, and dropping temps to that of an arctic tundra leaving residents with no school/work & a stocked pantry,” she said on Twitter.
Atlanta may have to accept that it’s just no good with the white stuff and embrace its “Hotlanta” nickname.
You win again, Mother Nature.
