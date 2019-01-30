Ariana Grande’s tattoo celebrating new single has unfortunate misspelling

(Gray News) - Small charcoal BBQ grills are getting more attention than ever before thanks to an unfortunate misspelling on the back of Ariana Grande’s hand.
To celebrate the release of her new single “7 Rings,” the pop star tattooed what she thought was the Japanese symbol for seven rings on the back of her hand, CNN reported.
She posted a photo of her new ink on Instagram captioned with, “This felt super good @kanenavasard jk (everyone thinks this is a fake hand but it’s indeed…. my hand.”
She deleted it once people started pointing out that “七輪” actually means Shichirin, a small grill.
She later acknowledged the typo and seemed to be a good sport about it.
“Indeed, I left out ‘つの指’ which should have gone in between. It hurt like [expletive] n still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time,” Grande said in a tweet.
“Also.... huge fan of tiny bbq grills,” she added.
Those tweets have also since been deleted.
