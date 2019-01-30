Ardmore man charged with aggravated child abuse

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -An Ardmore man was charged with aggravated child abuse on Tuesday after deputies responded to a residence and found a toddler with severe bruising on his back, buttocks, and hand.
Chad Lynn Powers, 32, is facing a charge of Aggravated Child Abuse. He is held in the Limestone County Jail on $500,000 bond.
Deputies received a child abuse complaint Monday and responded to a residence on Beech Fork Lane, where they found a woman and her 2-year old son. The toddler was suffering injuries to his back, buttocks, and hand and was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital for examination and treatment.
Investigators determined that the injuries were inflicted by the woman’s boyfriend, Chad Powers. They arrested Powers Tuesday.
The incident is the most severe case of child abuse Limestone County Sheriff’s investigators have seen since they arrested Amanda Reyer and Derrick Defoe in 2015 for scalding Reyer’s two children.
