Al Roker calls Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin a ‘nitwit governor’

(WAVE) - NBC Meteorologist Al Roker had some unkind words for Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, following Bevin’s remarks Tuesday in which he called Kentucky school leaders “soft” for cancelling classes due to the cold weather.
“There’s no ice going with it or any snow,” the governor told radio host Terry Meiners. “We’re getting soft, Terry, we’re getting soft.”
On Wednesday, as Roker went through the forecast on MSNBC, he called Bevin a “nitwit governor.”
“This nitwit governor in Kentucky saying these kids who are going to be in sub-zero wind chills ... no! Cancel school,” he said. “Adults, if they want to be out there, that’s great. These are our children, you know. I’m glad (Bevin is) not a teacher.”
