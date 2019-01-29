Tucson teen found FaceTime bug while playing ‘Fortnite’

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson teen found the bug in Apple’s FaceTime more than a week before it was reported, according to his mother.
Michele Thompson told The Wall Street Journal her son Grant, 14, discovered the problem while playing “Fortnite” with a group of friends on Jan. 20.
The bug in Apple’s FaceTime feature caused a stir on social media Monday, Jan. 28, when users learned they could essentially eavesdrop on the people they’re calling and see through their front-facing camera, even if the other person hasn’t picked up the call.
The news spread when CNN senior editor Brian Ries reported he “hacked” FaceTime.
Turns out, Ries and others should have just asked a video-game-playing teen in Tucson.
On Jan. 20, Thompson tweeted the following:
“My teen found a major security flaw in Apple’s new iOS,” she wrote. “He can listen in to your iPhone/iPad without your approval. I have video. Submitted bug report to @AppleSupport...waiting to hear back to provide details.”
Business Insider reported Apple’s security team talked to Thompson on Jan. 23 and 25, but the bug was still there when Apple deactivated the FaceTime group-chat feature Jan. 28.
Apple is expected to push out an update soon, but anyone can disable FaceTime on their phone by going into settings, FaceTime and toggling off the green button at the top of the screen.
