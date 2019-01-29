Some residents in Sand Mountain pleased snow didn’t materialize

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Cold is now here after snow failed to make a significant showing in the Sand Mountain area.
The lack of snow pretty much surprised everyone but of the people we talked to it’s not hurting their feelings a bit.
“So what do you think about the snow? What snow?” said Wayne Marsh.
“Oh, I’m glad it didn’t show up. I’m retired but I don’t like it,” said resident Jerry Smith.
“Well, I think it’s wonderful because I can get around,” said resident Johnny Briscoe.
The predicted snow on Sand Mountain never came to pass. Albertville, on top of the mountain, got a dusting but that's much more than lower elevations like Guntersville saw.
Officials say it's about timing and the moisture arrived before the cold did.
“I’m glad it turned out like it did. You know, it’s really safer like it is than if we had three or four inches of snow you know?” said Marsh.
But after the moisture passed through the cold quickly settled in prompting some people to give some good advice.
“Stay inside,” said Smith.
EMA officials say cold will be here for several days and snow or no snow some are already thinking about the next season.
“Weather’s great. I’m just ready for spring,” said Briscoe.
While we dodged the snow, EMA officials are urging people to limit their exposure outside due to the cold.
