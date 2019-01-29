Mostly clear with teens for overnight wind chills

(WAFF) - Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with wind chills falling into the teens by daybreak Wednesday.
More sun is expected Wednesday afternoon with highs in the middle 30s with wind chill will stay in the 20s for most of the day. Temperatures fall into the teens again by Thursday morning before some more mild air returns to the area. Highs on Thursday will be in the middle 40s with more sunshine.
Rain showers return to the forecast by Friday with seasonal highs in the middle 50s. The weekend looks pretty warm for now with highs in the 50s and 60s. Isolated showers are possible both days. Rain showers and even some isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Monday with highs in the 60s.
