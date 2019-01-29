Limestone County parolee arrested in connection with dozens of burglaries

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A parolee living in Athens who was arrested in December for burglary admitted to dozens of other burglaries in Limestone County according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.
Stephen Young with the Limestone County Sheriff’s office tells WAFF 48 News some of those burglaries happened while people were at home asleep.
36 year old Eddie Ray Fulmer is behind bars in the Limestone County jail, because he’s a parolee he is in eligible for bond.
Stephen Young tells WAFF 48 News says Fulmer and his wife Angel Ballenger broke into a house on Highway 251 in December. We’re told Fulmer and his wife entered the home while the residents were asleep and stole guns and power tools and loaded them into the victim’s truck before stealing that too.
The suspects were identified after selling one of the guns in Dekalb County. Fulmer and Ballenger were arrested at a hotel in Bessemer on December 28th. Investigators searched a storage unit that Fulmer was renting and found stolen property from the house on Highway 251 and from three other burglaries.
On January 28th Fulmer confessed to at least 20 burlgaries in the Limestone County area. Investigators have recovered some stolen property but are working to locate more.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.