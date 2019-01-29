41 guns, drugs, stolen truck found in Marshall County bust

ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office reports that they executed a search warrant on Section Line Road in Albertville on Friday.
Deputies say the search revealed one stolen 1995 Ford F-150 truck, an undetermined amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A total of 41 guns were also discovered inside the residence.
The resident, Jon Edward Denney Jr., was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Denney was also served with a warrant for first-degree theft of property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
A second subject, Jackie Ronnie Jones, was also arrested at the residence on unrelated charges through the Boaz police department.
Albertville police, Boaz police, Arab/Guntersville SWAT, and the Marshall County Drug Task Force assisted in the operation.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.