Flu epidemic impacting multiple Tennessee Valley school districts

(WAFF) - Several school districts here in the Tennessee Valley have canceled school this week, not because of the potential for severe weather, but because so many kids are sick with the flu.
We talked with a doctor to find out how effective this year’s flu shot is and what all of you parents need to know.
Dr. Ali Hassoun at Huntsville Hospital says there are hundreds of strains of the flu. When you get the flu shot, that protects you from what experts think will be the most common and the most popular for that season, but it doesn’t protect you from all of them.
“There’s a lot of different strains. We usually try to pick the most serious, the most deadly, or the ones that really cause serious problems,” said Hassoun.
Getting the flu shot doesn’t make you immune from every illness, but Hassoun says the flu shot is very effective and there are several reasons you should make sure you and your family are vaccinated.
“You will have the ability to fight it off much better than a person who never had the flu shot and that’s the main important thing actually,” said Hassoun.
So far this week, seven school systems here in the Tennessee Valley have closed because of the huge number of kids diagnosed with the flu.
Lincoln County Schools in Tennessee canceled classes for Wednesday. Fayetteville City Schools and Albertville City Schools canceled school on Monday, Guntersville City Schools, Marshall County Schools and Boaz City Schools closed both Monday and Tuesday. Giles County Schools are closed for the rest of the week.
Hassoun thinks the schools made the right decision because the classroom is the perfect breeding ground for the flu to spread.
“That’s why we really recommend if your kids are sick you better stay home. If you’re kids are sick, you better stay at home and keep him at home at least for 24 or 48 hours without fever and symptoms improving,” said Hassoun.
You still need to take precaution, wash your hands with soap and water and if you’re a student wash your backpack, your binders and other materials that you use on a regular basis.
