Florence teen shot by TN deputy following pursuit, crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WAFF) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving someone from the Shoals.
The TBI reports that a Williamson County deputy spotted a vehicle that was the subject of a BOLO alert for an individual out of Marshall County, Tennessee, and attempted to stop the vehicle. After a short pursuit, the driver crashed the vehicle in woods at the end of Mullens Road.
The initial investigation indicates that as the deputy attempted to apprehend the driver, the suspect, later identified as Dalton Elam, 19, of Florence, Alabama, pulled out a knife. The deputy fired his weapon, striking Elam. He was transported to a Nashville hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. TBI special agents are gathering interviews and evidence. The findings will be shared with Tennessee’s district attorney general throughout the process for her consideration and review.
The TBI did not identify the officers involved, as is standard policy..
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.