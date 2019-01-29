EMA officials in Sand Mountain warn of the dangers bitter cold brings

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - With the threat of snow passed, local EMA officials are warning about the cold.
It’s pretty apparent that we have dodged the snow this time around but EMA officials are warning people look out for the cold.
Snow was very limited on mountaintops in places like Albertville but pretty much non-existent for lower elevations like Guntersville. But shortly after the moisture came through the temperatures began to fall to around or below freezing with wind chills in the low 20's.
EMA officials are warning people to take steps to be safe.
You may want to let a faucet drip to prevent any frozen pipes and bring any plants indoors.
Officials say it's a good idea to get your dogs inside as we expect at least a couple days of really cold weather.
But people need to limit time in the weather themselves.
“If you’ve got to be outside dress in layers. Limit your time and exposure outdoors and just remember to go about things slowly. Same way with children that may want to get out and play. There’s not a lot of snow and they probably dont but limit that time and exposure outside with these extremely cold temperatures,” said Marshall County EMA Director Anita McBurnett.
Because the use of warming centers has gone down, EMA officials are sending the homeless to the Room at the Inn but if you do need help you can make your first call for help by calling 211.
