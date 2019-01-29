Cold weather settling in

Behind this morning’s cold front is a blast of very cold air and temperatures will struggle to move upwards this afternoon. The sky will clear with cloud cover eroding, and the sunshine will help temperatures move a degree or two, but expect a cold day to continue. Afternoon highs will only elevate into the low to mid 30s.
The colder weather will not go anywhere any time soon. Overnight temperatures will dive into the low 20s. The wind chill will be in the teens tomorrow morning, and Wednesday will be another cold day despite the sunshine.
The work week wraps up with a decent warm up, and this weekend’s temperatures will look a lot better with highs in the 50s. Next week could feature above average temperatures with showers possible.
