Alleged stalker accused of breaking into Arab woman’s home, killing her cat

ARAB, AL (WAFF) - A man accused of stalking an Arab woman was arrested over the weekend after police say he broke into her home.
Police say Michael Cale broke into the victim’s home on Saturday while no one was there. He killed the family cat while there, according to police. The cat appeared to have been killed by blunt force trauma.
Assistant Police Chief Shane Washburn said the residents returned to find the back door glass broken. They reportedly went inside as Cale was coming out of a bathroom. Police say Cale picked up an AR-15 rifle belonging to the residents, at which point they fled..
The male victim ran into the woods. The female got into her vehicle. Police say Cale chased the female and pointed the rifle at her. No shots were fired. She drvoe off.
Police say Cale left the rifle and stole another handgun from the residence. He then stole the victims' vehicle and drove away.
Cale was found Sunday at a home on County Road 1838. The vehicle and stolen gun were recovered.
Washburn said they are getting warrants to charge Cale with stalking, robbery, burglary, theft of property and cruelty to animals.
He said the victim has filed a stalking report for Cale in the past. He said she stopped filing after Cale threatened her.
