ALDOT: Stay off roads, be smart ahead of winter weather

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The ALDOT North Region Engineer said Monday Valley residents should avoid the roads if possible during the winter weather this week.
Curtis Vincent said the department has been treating the roads since Friday, but the safest route is to stay home.
“First and foremost don’t get out unless you have to get out, if indeed this event comes through like they’re predicting. Secondly, drive as cautiously as possible and keep the speed limit as low as possible. Lastly, look out for the other individuals on the roadway," he said.
He said the north region has snowplows ready and has equipped its smaller vehicles to help clear the roads.
Vincent said the department has treated the bridges and most of the main highways, and is prepared for serious snowfall.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.