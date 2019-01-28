Winter Storm Warning: 1” to 3” of snow possible

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been declared for Tuesday, January 29th for the potential of accumulating snowfall and the travel impacts associated with this winter storm event.
Rain showers will move in to NW Alabama late tonight and will quickly transition over to snow as cold air surges in behind a cold front. Any melting we see will quickly freeze on roadways with light snow falling on top of it, travel will be hazardous Tuesday! Snow showers can be moderate to heavy at times with widespread snow across the area by 4AM. Snow will end from west to east and should be gone by mid to late morning Tuesday. Accumulations of 1” to 3” are possible with lesser amounts likely in NW Alabama.
Cold air will settle in on Tuesday afternoon with clearing skies, highs will be in the lower 30s with the wind chill in the teens. Tuesday night will be very cold with Wednesday morning wind chills in the single digits to low teens. Roads will likely stay slippery through Wednesday afternoon before we finally get back above freezing.
The rest of the week is quiet with temps back in the low 40s by Friday, there is a slight chance of seeing some isolated rain showers. The weekend will be more seasonal with highs in the low to mid 50s and scattered showers possible both days. The longer term temperature trend is warmer with highs back in the 60s 9 to 10 days out.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.