Winter Storm Warning: 1” to 3” of snow possible

Rain showers will move in to NW Alabama late tonight and will quickly transition over to snow as cold air surges in behind a cold front. Any melting we see will quickly freeze on roadways with light snow falling on top of it, travel will be hazardous Tuesday! Snow showers can be moderate to heavy at times with widespread snow across the area by 4AM. Snow will end from west to east and should be gone by mid to late morning Tuesday. Accumulations of 1” to 3” are possible with lesser amounts likely in NW Alabama.