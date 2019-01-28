Winter Storm Warning in effect Tuesday

The work week begins quietly. High pressure will influence our weather pattern today and help to feature sunshine and calm conditions during the daylight hours. Highs will rise in the mid to upper 50s
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been declared for Tuesday. A system currently positioned to our northwest will track through our area tonight, creating rain that will quickly transition into snow during the overnight and morning hours tomorrow. The cold front will bring a big drop to temperatures overnight. The northwestern corner will receive the snow first, likely close to midnight. Snow amounts will range from 1 inch to up to 3 inches possible. It really all depends on the speed of the cold front tomorrow. The snow should be east by noon.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued to highlight travel impacts with tomorrow’s wintry precipitation. The snow will make for a messy commute. There could be some melting because of the warm ground temperature, but since air temperatures will not be above freezing until Wednesday afternoon, refreezing could happen and cause additional issues.
After the cold air settles in, wind chill values could be in the teens and below for the next few mornings. Even single digit wind chill values could be possible.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.