Winter Storm Warning in effect Tuesday

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been declared for Tuesday. A system currently positioned to our northwest will track through our area tonight, creating rain that will quickly transition into snow during the overnight and morning hours tomorrow. The cold front will bring a big drop to temperatures overnight. The northwestern corner will receive the snow first, likely close to midnight. Snow amounts will range from 1 inch to up to 3 inches possible. It really all depends on the speed of the cold front tomorrow. The snow should be east by noon.