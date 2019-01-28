Trial starts for Huntsville man charged with 2013 killings of wife & son

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Jury selection is underway in the trial for a Huntsville man accused of killing his wife and young son nearly six years ago.
The trial started Monday at the Madison County Courthouse.
Investigators say Stephen Marc Stone strangled his wife, Krista, and strangled and drowned the couple’s seven-year-old son Zachary.
Huntsville police found the bodies inside the family’s home on Chicamauga Trail in South Huntsville in February 2013.
According to investigators, Stone took his two daughters to Leeds, near Birmingham, after killing Krista and Zachary.
Police say he dropped the girls off at his parents' home, then went to the Leeds Police Department and confessed.
Stone is charged with two counts of capital murder. He’s pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. The state is seeking the death penalty. Court documents say he choked his wife to death and choked and drowned his son.
Krista Stone was originally from Dothan and her family lives there. Relatives and friends traveled to Huntsville from South Alabama to be present for the trial.
“It’s like living through it all over again,” one close family friend said.
A pool of 90 potential jurors will be narrowed down to a panel of 12, with four alternates.
Everyone will fill out a questionnaire to streamline the process and gather their feelings on certain things, like the death penalty and mental illness. They were also asked if they were familiar with anyone involved in the case.
On Monday, Stone was dressed in khakis, a dress shirt and a sport jacket, surrounded by his defense team.
One of his attorneys, Brian Clark, stated: “It’s been five years and 11 months that we’ve been on the case. Everything is pretty much done. It’s just getting ready to get this thing moving and once you get over the initial jury selection, it’s pretty much like every other case, other than the stakes are much higher. It’s an exciting time and we’re hoping that there will be justice here this week.”
Rob Broussard, Madison County District Attorney, also spoke about the case and how long it has taken to get to trial.
“It’s been protracted, obviously. The case happened in 2013 but in cases like this that have a certain complexity to them, it’s not that surprising really. We’re ready,” he stated. “There were certain issues with his mental capacity. There had to be certain tests done. I’ve seen it happen before.”
The jury will first determine whether Stone is guilty. Then, after the trial, another hearing will be held to determine his sentence- the death penalty or life in prison without parole.
The weather caused the judge to tell those in the jury pool to return to court on Wednesday morning to complete voir dire. On Tuesday, the defense and prosecution will spend the day reviewing all of the questionnaire answers.
“We just want fair-minded folks. I’m sure the defense does too,” Broussard said about jury selection.
“Mostly we just want to go through and see what we’ve got and try to pick out a fair cross section of the community so we can have a fair trial here,” Clark added.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.