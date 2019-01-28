Perdue chicken recalled over undeclared allergen

January 28, 2019 at 3:03 PM CST - Updated January 28 at 4:28 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Perdue Foods is recalling 16,000 pounds of ready to eat chicken nuggets due to misbranding.

The product contains milk, which is not declared on the product’s label.

The chicken was produced Jan. 10, 2019, and affects 12-ounce packages of Perdue fun-shapes chicken breast nuggets with a use by date of March 11, 2019.

The chicken was distributed throughout the northeast, including Virginia.

No adverse reactions have been reported due to the improperly labeled product.

