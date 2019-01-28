2 Marshall County prisoners are facing charges for contraband

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -Two Marshall County prisoners find themselves facing charges, after contraband was recovered at the jail this weekend.
Over the weekend Corrections Officer’s with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office recovered contraband in 2 of the cell blocks.
Two cell phones and miscellanious items not permitted by the Sheriff’s office was recovered and two subjects were charged with promoting prison contraband.
Searches of the cells in the Marshall County Sheriffs officer are being conducted on a daily basis in an effort to eliminate the contraband being brought into the jail.
Skylar O’Brian Havis was charged with promoting prison contraband
Tyler T. Baca was charged with promoting prison contraband and tampering with physical evidence
