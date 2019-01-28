Jackson County begins pretreating roads in advance of snow

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Jackson County is preparing for the incoming snow event by pretreating its roads.
Jackson County is one of those few counties that can actually prepare before the snow comes and they’re taking advantage of that.
In Jackson county they're not only spreading salt on mountain roads but they're also putting down a brine solution.
Jackson county is one of a very few counties with a brine making machine to prepare for snow.
Officials say putting down such a solution helps keep the snow from sticking on the roadway making removal with a snow plow much easier.
But there are concerns that if there is a heavy rain in advance of the snow it will lose some of it's effectiveness.
On Monday, crews have been out in force pretreating those mountain and heavily traveled roads to make it easier for them to be reopened quickly once the snow has fallen.
Officials are hoping the public can do their part.
“There’s ample time to make preparations, ready our homes, gather whatever materials we need to be ready for 24-48 hours of delayed travel so if school and work is cancelled please just stay indoors and let these folks work and do their job,” said Jackson County engineer Jonathan Campbell.
Campbell says they are getting some shuteye, but they will be back out first thing Tuesday morning preparing to remove snow.
