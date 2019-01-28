Father of 12-year-old accused of murdering boxer says son was bullied, threatened

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI/CNN) – A Texas boxer was shot and killed at his home last week in Uvalde, TX. Police say a 12-year-old boy is responsible.
WOAI spoke to the boy’s father about the incident.
"I wish this wouldn't have happened," said the father, who’s not being identified in order to protect his son, who is currently facing a capital murder charge.
Uvalde Police said the 12-year-old fatally shot 24-year-old John Duane VanMeter Wednesday night inside his home.
"I had a gut feeling like something was bothering me that day,” the father said. “Maybe all of this could have been avoided and things would have been different."
VanMeter’s girlfriend said the suspect was classmates with her son, and had lived at the home she shared with VanMeter for a short time.
The boy’s father believes bullying could be a motive for the shooting.
Beginning sometime in October, he said VanMeter and another man threatened his son with physical violence. He said he never reported the threats to police.
The boy’s father said he has no idea where his son got a gun.
“There's no telling where it may have came from, somebody from school or somewhere, somebody from around here,” he said. “Maybe he seen it and grabbed it somewhere.”
He hasn’t spoken to his son since he was taken to a juvenile detention center.
"I know apologies won't bring no one back, but it's just, you know, that they didn't deserve that,” he said. “That family did not deserve that, and my son, he's going to have to pay for his consequences that he did."
Police continue to investigate the deadly shooting.
Copyright 2019 KABB, WOAI via CNN. All rights reserved.