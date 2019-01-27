Fans decorate Bear Bryant’s grave on anniversary of death

By Brandon Miller | January 26, 2019 at 7:10 PM CST - Updated January 27 at 7:39 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s been 36 years since Paul William Bryant Sr. passed away.

The loyalest fans haven’t forgotten, and on Saturday showed their support at the grave of the “Bear.”

(Source: WBRC)

Bryant is buried at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham. He played football at Alabama and served as head coach at Maryland, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Alabama during his 46-year career. He also served as athletic director at Texas A&M and Alabama.

Bryant is most well-known for his 25 years coaching the Crimson Tide. He won six national championships and 13 SEC titles. His career record is 323-85-17.

