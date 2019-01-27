Woman hospitalized after shooting in north Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Police are investigating a shooting in north Huntsville that sent one woman to the hospital.
The shooting took place on Cora Hill Drive just after 7 a.m. on Sunday.
The woman was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
One person was taken into police custody.
Neither the injured or the person in custody has been identified.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to determine the cause of the shooting. Check back for updates.
