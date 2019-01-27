WINTER STORM WATCH for Tuesday

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the Tennessee Valley from Monday night through Tuesday morning for the potential of accumulating snowfall. Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential travel impacts associated with the snowfall. Rain showers will transition to snow early Tuesday morning and will linger through mid-morning. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches will be possible with this system. Temperatures will stay below freezing until Wednesday afternoon so roads will continue to be hazardous.