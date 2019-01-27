Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the potential for snowfall

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Skies will stay mostly clear this evening with overnight low temperatures falling into the lower 30s.
Monday will be a mild day with highs in the middle 50s and mostly sunny skies.
A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the Tennessee Valley from Monday night through Tuesday morning for the potential of accumulating snowfall.
Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential travel impacts associated with the snowfall.
Rain showers will transition to snow early Tuesday morning and will linger through mid-morning.
Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches will be possible with this system.
Temperatures will stay below freezing until Wednesday afternoon so roads will continue to be hazardous.
Temperatures stay chill in the 30s for the rest of the workweek.
Temperatures will gradually warm into the 40s to low 50s by next weekend with isolated showers possible.
