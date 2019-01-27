Repeat offender robs 15-year-old in Facebook car scam

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Repeat offender Herbert Lee was back in court Saturday, facing charges of robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Police said that Lee and two others took cash from a 15-year-old at gunpoint.
The victim had contacted Lee on Facebook about purchasing a car. They agreed to meet and the victim’s mother drove him to the scene, police said. When the victim got out of his mother’s car, he told police he noticed three men inside the vehicle he was to purchase.
Lee then pointed a gun to the teenager’s head and demanded all of his cash--the $7,000 he had brought with him to buy the car, police said. The victim dropped his cash and Lee put him in a choke hold and threw him to the ground, he told police.
Lee plead not guilty to the new charges and is being held on a 100,000 dollar cash bond.
In 2010, Lee was found guilty of killing four teenagers in a December 18, 2008 crash while he was fleeing police. Lee, who was 16 at the time, was driving a stolen car when he fled from officers.
The jury convicted him of four counts of manslaughter in the second degree for the deaths of Jemar, Demar and Marc Claybrooks and their friend Aaron Shields.
The Claybrooks and Shields, who did not know Lee, had taken a ride home with him after a Youth Alive event at the Presbyterian Community Center because the organization’s vans were overloaded. While fleeing from police, Lee lost control and crashed into a tree. The impact split the car in half. Lee was the only survivor.
He was also convicted of fleeing and evading police, receiving stolen property and operating a vehicle without a license.
Lee apologized in 2012, saying he never meant for anyone to get hurt.
In 2014, he was indicted on eight new felony charges: Assault of a police or probation officer, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and escape and misdemeanor charges of fleeing and evading police on foot, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana.
That incident also involved a stolen car. Officers said they were following Lee in the stolen vehicle when he stopped, jumped out, and fled on foot. Police found him later in the back of a parked car a few blocks away.
Once he was handcuffed and inside the back of the police car, he kicked out a rear window of the vehicle and jumped to the ground while the car was moving, police said.
When Lee was finally apprehended, he said he was “being set up for killing those four kids in that one stolen car.”
