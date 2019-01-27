Overview for NASA employees resuming work Monday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -If your job was affected by the government shutdown, you will be back to work Monday morning.
Below is an overview of NASA’s protocol for the first day back to work Monday:
· Employees should get a Nixle, ENS, social media, (also 4-help) message tonight, 26 January with “come on back to work” instructions for Monday.
· Employees with expired badges will be allowed into RSA by the gate guards and directed to building 4316 (Activities) where reps from Center Operations and Information Technology (IT) will be available to assist in rebadging. Plan is to issue 30 day paper gate passes and temp computer access likely by authorizing “user name and password”. About 70 badges expired during the furlough.
· Safety and Mission Assurance (S&MA) and Center Ops staff have already done the “safety sweeps” of the buildings.
· Goal of Monday is a “soft start” employees will need to do computer reboots to allow all software patches to be installed. Due the volume of computers to be patched, process may be slow. Also employees should square away your work area and check on employees in your work group. Some organizations may still have decorated Christmas trees up.
· Remember there are a lot of moving parts to be coordinated, have patience.
· MSFC has some 29 folks to bring on board, 2 permanent and 27 pathways interns.
· Pathways interns should start on Wednesday 30 Jan., but have the option of starting on Monday, 4 February if they have extenuating circumstances. HR has contacted interns to see if they are still ready to come to MSFC, as MSFC has to present a list of Interns to HQ by noon on Sunday, so that HQ can authorize the intern list by 5 PM on Sunday.
· HR priorities will be retirements, on boarding and pay, with leave restoration later.
· Center Director Jody Singer has asked for the programs to share furlough impacts to missions by Sunday, so that she can brief the Administrator on Monday, prior to his Tuesday All Hands. Jody will have a MSFC All Hands on the heels of the agency All Hands. That’s why she’s not having one on Monday, doesn’t want to get ahead of administrator Bridenstine.
· NSSC priorities: they worked over the weekend to firm up the status of the retirement requests and get a new list by Monday COB.
· Pay: Expect back pay in two drops late in the week of 28 January.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.