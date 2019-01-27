Huntsville police investigating shooting on Jordan Lane

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Police in Huntsville are investigating a shooting that took place late Saturday night.
The incident happened in the area of Jordan Lane and Holmes Avenue just before midnight.
Police shut down a portion of Jordan Lane overnight after this shooting took place.
We have not yet received word on any injures or arrests from police.
Details on this situation are still few as this investigation continues. We will update this story with more information as we receive it.
