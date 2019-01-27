Cold front brings potential for wintry weather Tuesday

This week has many changes in store, with the biggest change on Tuesday as Old Man Winter shows his face. It is cold this morning and frost may be stuck on the windshields of many cars in the Valley. Today will be quiet with a mix of sun and clouds and highs will reach the lower 50s. Monday brings even better weather, at least during the daylight hours, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
A cold front will slide through the area Monday night into Tuesday morning. The cold front will create enough lift to develop showers along the frontal boundary, then the rapid cooling associated with the front will help to transition the rain into a wintry mix, then all precipitation will turn into snow between 3 AM and 6 AM. The Tennessee Valley will likely see at least one inch of snow. Snow totals could be between 1-3″ Tuesday. Melting could occur due to a warm ground from warmer days ahead of the wintry weather event, but very cold air will pour in behind the cold front, so refreezing could happen, which could cause for additional dangerous road conditions during the second half of the day.
Wednesday will be quiet and mostly sunny, but very cold. Wednesday morning will have a morning low in the teens, with wind chill values in the single digits possible. A gradual warm-up will take place heading into the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.