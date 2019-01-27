Cold front brings potential for wintry weather Tuesday

A cold front will slide through the area Monday night into Tuesday morning. The cold front will create enough lift to develop showers along the frontal boundary, then the rapid cooling associated with the front will help to transition the rain into a wintry mix, then all precipitation will turn into snow between 3 AM and 6 AM. The Tennessee Valley will likely see at least one inch of snow. Snow totals could be between 1-3″ Tuesday. Melting could occur due to a warm ground from warmer days ahead of the wintry weather event, but very cold air will pour in behind the cold front, so refreezing could happen, which could cause for additional dangerous road conditions during the second half of the day.