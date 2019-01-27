Chances for snow increasing for Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows falling into the lower 30s by Sunday morning.
Things will be a bit more seasonal by Sunday with highs around 50 degrees and partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Monday will be a mild day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 50s.
The FIRST ALERT is out for the *possibility* of a wintry mix turning to snow by Tuesday morning as a clipper system comes through.
Rain showers will begin late Monday night and temperatures will fall.
Freezing rain will begin to make roads icy and a wintry mix will turn to snow by early Tuesday morning.
Travel may be hazardous on Tuesday. Right now, accumulations between ½” to 2.5” are possible.
This forecast may change some over the next few days so be sure to check back for the latest updates!
After the snow ends Tuesday afternoon, Arctic air will settle in behind it with wind chills likely in the single digits.
Hazardous travel conditions may linger into Wednesday as well. High temperatures will stay in the 30s for the remainder of the work week!
