Union leaders “elated” but thinking of challenges after shutdown deal

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Local federal union presidents expressed happiness but cautious optimism after news broke Friday of a deal that will temporarily end the partial government shutdown.
Friday, President Donald Trump announced his support of a deal that will fund the government through Feb. 15. The three weeks will give Democrats and Republicans time to negotiate on a border wall.
Redstone Arsenal’s American Federation of Government Employees chapter president Abner Merriweather called the deal a band-aid, but a band-aid that was much needed.
“Right now we’re taking baby steps. We didn’t have no steps at all. So now we’re taking baby steps, even if it’s one day. One day, that’s one day that someone can eat or pay grocery bills,” he said.
Merriweather said he was “elated” at the news, but his union members are still facing the consequences of the shutdown. He said he plans to organize a second furloughed workers fair as individuals work to get back on their feet.
Marshall Engineers and Scientists Association President George Hamilton said his union members feel better about the situation, but are concerned about another shutdown in February.
“I think they’re pretty much relieved, with the caveat that it’s a three week relief, and we don’t know what will happen after that,” he said.
Hamilton said even if the deal passes by Sunday, there is still a long list of tasks that will need to be completed before all workers will be able to come back.
“Check all the buildings for vermin, we know we’ve got mice even in some of the relatively new buildings. All the bathrooms have got to be functional, or block them off. They haven’t been run in a month, the commodes have to be flushed etc etc," he said.
Both leaders said they hope Congressional leaders and President Trump can come to a more permanent compromise soon.
