Security video captures Wetumpka tornado’s devastation

WETUMPKA, AL (WSFA) - Security camera footage from a business reveals ground-level video showing a powerful tornado’s damage in real time.
The video, which lasts less than a minute and does not include audio, comes from Pinnacle NetworX, a company located on Tallassee Highway across the Coosa River from the downtown Wetumpka area that took the brunt of the destruction last Saturday afternoon.
Pinnacle Networx is located directly across the street from Elmore Community Hospital and sustained roof damage as the tornado passed by. There were no employees there at the time, so no injuries were reported.
According to the National Weather Service’s damage assessment report, after the tornado passed through downtown, it crossed the Coosa River and Hwy. 231, then continued northeast with winds at 100 mph as it passed by the business at 2:52 p.m. that day.
In addition to the NetworX camera, WSFA 12 News' live severe weather coverage captured what is currently believed to be the only video of the actual tornado.
WSFA 12 News' towercam, located atop the Windcreek Casino in Wetumpka, recorded an obscure, rain-wrapped funnel that moved through the downtown area during the same time and in the same location where the heaviest damage occurred.
The EF-2 tornado did not cause any fatalities, but heavily damaged one church, destroyed another, and damaged or destroyed dozens of homes and businesses along its path nearly the full length of Elmore County.
