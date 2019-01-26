More seasonal Sunday with snow possible Tuesday

The FIRST ALERT is out for the *possibility* of a wintry mix turning to snow by Tuesday morning as a clipper system comes through. Rain showers will begin late Monday night and temperatures will fall. Freezing rain will begin to make roads icy and a wintry mix will turn to snow by early Tuesday morning. Travel may be hazardous on Tuesday. Right now, accumulations between ½” to 2.5” are possible. This forecast may change some over the next few days so be sure to check back for the latest updates!