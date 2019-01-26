Juvenile accidentally shoots self in NW Huntsville

Juvenile accidentally shoots self in NW Huntsville
Huntsville police investigated an accidental shooting involving a juvenile at North Ridge Apartments on Jan. 25, 2019.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 25, 2019 at 11:23 PM CST - Updated January 25 at 11:23 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police are investigating an accidental shooting involving a juvenile.

Police responded to North Ridge Apartments on Lancewood Drive at about 10:30 p.m. Friday. They found a juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers at the scene said the shot was self-inflicted and appears to be accidental.

The juvenile was transported to the hospital. The injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are still investigating. It is not known if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.