Juvenile accidentally shoots self in NW Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police are investigating an accidental shooting involving a juvenile.
Police responded to North Ridge Apartments on Lancewood Drive at about 10:30 p.m. Friday. They found a juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Officers at the scene said the shot was self-inflicted and appears to be accidental.
The juvenile was transported to the hospital. The injuries are not life-threatening.
Police are still investigating. It is not known if any charges will be filed.
