1 student dead in Texas bus-train collision, 2 others injured

ATHENS, TX (KLTV) - At least one person has died following a Friday crash involving a school bus and a train in Athens.
An official with Union Pacific confirmed that the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. when a UP train and a bus collided at a crossing.
According to Athens Independent School District, a middle school student died in the crash. One other student, a female at Central Athens Elementary School, was careflighted to Children’s Hospital in Dallas. The bus driver was also transported to a hospital by ambulance.
A press conference will be held in Athens at the school administration building on Friday night, a joint conference between law enforcement and the school district.
An official from the Union Pacific Railroad said that their employees were not injured in the wreck. The official said that an outward-facing camera on the train will be checked to see how the crash happened, and she said Union Pacific will work with law enforcement during the investigation.
She added, “There really are not any words we can say that express our sympathies to the families and the kids and the driver onboard. We are definitely keeping them in our thoughts tonight.”
The school system has canceled all school activities for Friday night.
Union Pacific crews are working with Athens Police Department officers at the scene, the official confirmed.
Allison Pollan with UT Health East Texas says their EMS officials are at the scene. They did transport one of the patients who was injured.
A law enforcement official said the crash occurred off of Murchison Street in Athens.
Athens ISD released a statement on the crash Friday:
It is with great sorrow that we confirm one of our precious middle school students lost his life today when a district school bus collided with a train in Athens. One other student on the bus, a female at Central Athens Elementary, was careflighted to Children’s in Dallas. The bus driver was transported by ambulance. No other students were on the bus. We ask that you join with us in humbly praying for their families.
This is a developing story. KLTV has a crew at the scene.
