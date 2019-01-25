Temperatures in the 30s, but sunshine expected

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - It is a cold, but seasonable, start to the day. Temperatures this morning are near freezing. Today will be dry and quiet with lots of sunshine. A cold front has ushered in cold air into the area. Temperatures will stay in the 30s all day.
There will be a warm-up through the weekend (and I use the term warm loosely) as highs elevate into the 40s Saturday and near 50 degrees Sunday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend with dry conditions.
The beginning of the new work week will be mostly sunny. The wind direction will shift southerly, and filter in warmer and more humid air into the area. Highs Monday are expected to reach the mid-50s.
Another cold front will pass through the area and squeeze out some precipitation. Tuesday brings a chance for wintry precipitation along with a drop in temperatures.
This cold blast of air is expected to hang around for the rest of the week. Highs will only make it into the 30s most days next week, and lows could fall into the teens.
