Shootings in northern Georgia leave 4 dead, 1 wounded

January 24, 2019 at 9:03 PM CST - Updated January 24 at 9:32 PM

ROCKMART, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say four people have been killed and one wounded in two shootings in northern Georgia.

News outlets report the Polk County Sheriff's Office says the shootings occurred Thursday night in Rockmart. The sheriff says there are two crime scenes.

WXIA-TV reports that authorities initially said six people had been shot but later corrected that information.

No additional details were immediately available.

Rockmart is about 45 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.