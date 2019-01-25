Mummified body discovered in old supermarket location

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA (WOWT/CNN) - Police are conducting an investigation after a body was found inside an old supermarket.
Just after 10 a.m. Thursday, police received a call that a body was found inside a shuttered No Frills Supermarket.
Contractors found the body inside as they were removing shelving and coolers.
Officials said the body had been there for several years and was mummified.
Authorities have no idea if the body is male or female and don’t know if the death is suspicious.
The Iowa State Medicals Examiner’s Office has ordered an autopsy on the body.
