Missing woman’s body found downstream of Madison County wreck

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A spokesperson for the Madison County Sheriff’s office says that the body of Pamela Pittner was found two miles downstream of where her car was found wrecked.
Pittner’s vehicle was found submerged in water near Grimwood and Murphy Hill Road early Thursday morning.
Friday morning the sheriff’s office tweeted that her body had been found.
According to the sheriff’s office it appears Pittner drowned. Her body will be sent to the coroner for an autopsy.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.