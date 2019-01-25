Mice in a motel and kids in a kitchen: Your January 25th, 2019 Kitchen Cops Report

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - When you check into a hotel or motel, you don’t expect to share your room with strangers - especially of the rodent variety. But, that’s exactly what health inspectors in Lauderdale County found this week. A routine inspection of the Budget Inn on Florence Boulevard in Florence turned up mice in the rooms. That was the only infraction noted in the report, but it was enough to drag the Budget Inn’s score down to an 87.