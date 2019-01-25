Mice in a motel and kids in a kitchen: Your January 25th, 2019 Kitchen Cops Report

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - When you check into a hotel or motel, you don’t expect to share your room with strangers - especially of the rodent variety. But, that’s exactly what health inspectors in Lauderdale County found this week. A routine inspection of the Budget Inn on Florence Boulevard in Florence turned up mice in the rooms. That was the only infraction noted in the report, but it was enough to drag the Budget Inn’s score down to an 87.
Elsewhere in northwest Alabama, the Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club in Killen scored an 88 due to food temperature issues and a dishwasher not getting the job done. the B&J Cafe in Phil Campbell got a respectable 92, but it would’ve likely made the Top Performer’s list if not for an employee seen handling food without gloves.
In Limestone County, two different Wendy’s locations were at the bottom of the sheet this week. The County Line Road location scored 83 due to issues with hot water and a dirty ice machine. The Wendy’s at Highway 72 and I-65 was only 3 points higher, at 86. They were written up for hamburgers, lettuce and tomatoes at the wrong temperature and cheese being left out too long.
In Morgan County, the Railyard on 2nd Ave. SE also scored 86 due to toxic chemicals stored in the wrong place and a dirty can opener.
There were 119 inspections in Madison County alone this week, and a vast majority passed with flying colors. Several 99′s and 100′s were handed out too. You can see those in the inspection score sheets linked below.
The lowest score in Madison County, however, was the Edo Japanese Restaurant in Madison. It got a 78 due to frayed fryer baskets, food missing “best by” dates and sushi being held without any indication of how long it had been out. The PF Chang’s at Bridge Street scored an 80. There were issues with food temperatures and pans found with food residue that had to be rewashed.
the Red Fish in Madison got an 84 after inspectors found a child hanging out in the kitchen, and several items missing time stamps. El Olmeca in Hampton Cove gets an 81 because of cross-contamination concerns and dirty ice machines that had to be washed.
