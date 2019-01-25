Marshall County woman makes desperate plea for help in finding her missing daughter

ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) - An Albertville woman’s heart is broken.
Marshall County Sheriff's officials say her daughter is missing and they need help finding her.
“Something’s wrong. My baby is missing,” said Kristin Eller.
Eller says her 27 year old daughter, Fancie Kirstie Eller, has been missing since right around Thanksgiving on November 22nd.
Eller says a man she was going to Florida with instead got upset and dropped her off at a home on County Road 3 just in DeKalb County then left. He later brought her belongings that were in his vehicle to her mother.
“She has no pictures, no clothes, no purse, no makeup, no nothing,” said Eller.
Kristin says she learned Fancie left the home on county road three then came back so that’s where she went to look for her and found it concerning.
“The people on county road three are not the kind of people I would be around. It’s not the kind of people I think she would be around. But you never know,” said Eller.
Kristin never found her daughter there and since that time it appears nobody has heard from her.
“All the people I know that she would talk to. Nobody has heard from her. Nobody has seen her. Nobody knows anything,” said Eller.
Kristin says as time goes on it's taking a toll on her daughter's three young children.
“He keeps having nightmares about his momma and telling everybody his momma is dead and they won’t tell him and he’s only seven,” said Eller.
And it's also taking a toll on Kristin.
“My baby has vanished and I know as a momma something is wrong,” said Eller.
If anyone has any information on Fancie Eller’s whereabouts ‚you are asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
