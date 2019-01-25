Huntsville municipal court clerk arrested on child sex abuse charge

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville municipal court clerk Jim Clark was arrested on a charge of sexual abuse against a child less than 12 on Thursday.
Clark has bonded out of jail.
The mayor’s office confirms Clark is a municipal court clerk and says Clark was not at work Friday. The mayor’s office could not offer an HR statement about Clark’s job status but did note that his role requires minimal interaction with the public.
Huntsville police say the arrest is a response to a 2014 incident involving a 5 year-old child. Police tell WAFF 48 News that the case is still under investigation.
Huntsville police say that charge will be downgraded to attempted sexual abuse against a child less than 12.
